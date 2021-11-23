Feast of festive fun as Doncaster cricket club hosts Christmas market
There will be a feast of festive fun in store at a Doncaster cricket club as it stages a Christmas fayre and market next month.
The event will take place on the cricket field at Sprotbrough Cricket Club on December 4 from 10.30am and 4.30pm.
Entry is £1 and attractions will include alpacas, a Santa’s Grotto, hot food, drinks and cakes as well as a children’s roundabout.
There will also be a number of festive stalls for visitors to enjoy.