Enjoy a Christmas adventure quest at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall

Festive fun at Brodsworth Hall

From the Saturday, November through to Sunday, January 2, visitors will be able to follow the trail to find clues dotted around the grounds, and discover fun facts and festive folklore along the way.

Ella Harrison, Events Manager at English Heritage said: “This is going to be a lovely event for everyone and we can’t wait for it to start. Wrap up warm and gather clues all whilst learning about the festive period at our properties. Our shops are open for some wonderful last minute Christmas gifts and we’ve also got catering covered with snacks and treats including marshmallows and mulled wine on offer. We are expecting this to be a popular event so do book in advance.”

Looking to give an extra special gift this year? Visit our onsite shops or pick up something extra special for loved ones from the comfort of your own home on our online shop at English Heritage Shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deck your halls with our winter decorations or even give the gift of membership to over 400 historical places as you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.