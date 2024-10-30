An exciting programme of events will take place in Doncaster over the Christmas period which will begin with ‘DN One City of Lights’ taking place in the heart of the city centre at the Market Place on Saturday 16 November.

The event will showcase a range of wonderful family entertainment including a stellar line up of street performers, a vintage carousel, children’s Christmas themed rides, a brass band and of course Father Christmas.

One of the highlights of the evening will be switching on the city lights and the giant Christmas tree, complete with a specially choregraphed low noise firework display over the Market Square at 7.30pm.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “I am delighted that we’re providing this festival of lights and entertainment as Christmas approaches.

"The newly refurbished Corn Exchange - re-opening for events in time for the festive season - will make a superb backdrop for the City of Lights event with a whole range of free and exciting attractions for all the family, along with food and drink vendors located in the Wool Market and Market Square serving a range of traditional and festive fayre.”

From 30 November, the Corn Exchange will re-open its doors exclusively for public and private events following completion of its £5m heritage regeneration. The Grade II listed building has been refurbished, bringing it into the 21st century and protecting the legacy of the building for future generations.

Mayor Ros Jones continued, “As well as our City of Lights event, we have wonderful variety in our festive programme of events and attractions taking place all over Doncaster in the run up to Christmas.

"The Corn Exchange will be hosting some fantastic attractions including an artisan market, Christmas workshops and theatre shows. From 7 – 24 December there will be Christmas cabins around Clock Corner selling festive gifts and treats. Finally, a special event in Sir Nigel Gresley Square will play host to entertainment on Monday 23 December.

“We invite the people of Doncaster to come to these events, enjoy spending time with friends and family and to support our city centre businesses. We have been working with our partners to improve safety and cleanliness and I would encourage people to come and visit and enjoy what we have on offer in the heart of Doncaster this festive season.

"Whether it’s events, leisure time or shopping, come and find out what our city centre has to offer and experience a very special Christmas right here in Doncaster.”

On 12, 18 and 19 December the historic Mansion House will host Father Christmas where children and adults get to share a story time with the big man, take part in fun activities and leave with a present. More information and tickets are available at An Evening with Father Christmas Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-father-christmas-tickets-1047867408627

The Doncaster Festival of Light takes place at the Minster Church of St George from 15 – 24 November. This free event organised by Right Up Our Street promises to connect audiences to joy and embrace experiences and participatory moments. Tickets are available at Festival of Light Tickets '24 — Right Up Our Street https://www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/festival-of-light-tickets-24

Children and families are invited to join Father Christmas for an evening of entertainment, music and stories at Doncaster’s prestigious Mansion House.

Cast will be hosting a variety of Christmas performances during November and December including Step into Christmas, The Nutcracker and the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime. Visit castindoncaster.com/whats-on/ for all the details. The Doncaster Little Theatre will also be showing their pantomime Cinderella – tickets are available at Cinderella – The Doncaster Little Theatre Pantomime! - Doncaster Little Theatre https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/events/panto/

City of Doncaster Council is working with South Yorkshire Police and other partners on a range of initiatives across the city so that Doncaster is a safer place for everyone to enjoy. For more information on the Safer City initiative and for support and advice on staying safe this festive season visit www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/safer-city

Matthew Davis, Director at K.D.Davis & Sons (a city based business and long-standing trader at Doncaster Markets) said: “Any event organised in the city centre has a significant benefit for local businesses. It boosts footfall dramatically and encourages consumers to shop local. Events always attract more visitors and intensifies economic growth, community spirit and creates more local jobs. It’s also really good for the environment too!”

The Visit Doncaster website has an interactive Countdown to Christmas calendar with information and detail about all of the events taking place across Doncaster, not just in the city centre. Go to www.visitdoncaster.com/countdown-to-christmas to find out more.