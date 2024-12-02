Doncaster folk urged to dig deep to raise money for the funeral of little Lavanna Grace
When Jessica Waller heard the tragic news about Lavanna Grace from Doncaster she knew she wanted to do something to help the family.
She decided to decorate her house on Graham Road in Kirk Sandall with a Grinch theme and ask people to make donations to go towards funeral costs via a Go Fund Me page. She told the Free Press: “In the last few days I have heard of the devastating news of little Lavanna Grace's passing.
"A beautiful four-year-old girl has gained her angel wings. Something no parent should have to deal with.
"To help with Lavanna’s funeral I have decided to set up a Go Fund Me page and ask for donations.
"I have decorated the whole outside of my home with Grinch christmas decorations and would like people who come to view it to if possible kindly donate something.
“Please help give this beautiful girl the best send off she deserves.”
There is a £500 target and donations can be made by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/lavanna-grace?qid=cdb71227875f29dd8defbe8aa561b404
The lights are on every night between 4pm and 9pm.
