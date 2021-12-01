Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith and Gary Barlow launch bid for Christmas number one
Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith has launched a bid for the Christmas number one – after teaming up with Gary Barlow for a festive duet.
The pair have joined forces for How Christmas is Supposed to Be, which is among the contenders for this year’s coveted Christmas number one spot.
The Take That star, whose album The Dream of Christmas follows on Friday, first met Sheridan backstage at the Royal Variety Performance last year.
Ten months on, Gary asked Sheridan to sing with him as part of his popular Crooner Sessions, with fantastic results.
He told The Sun: “Everyone loves Sheridan, don’t they? She’s a great ball of energy and a great laugh. She’s just wonderful — and is a great actress and singer.
“We met in the wings of the Blackpool Opera House last year, while waiting to go on for the Royal Variety Performance. She just said: ‘I’m a big fan, will you take my number and keep in touch?’
“So we swapped numbers and then when I wrote How Christmas Is Supposed To Be last year, I just thought of her immediately.
“The song is about a couple who have a falling-out, they can’t do things right, it looks like they might split up. The video needed a bit of acting so I thought Sheridan would be great. She had a listen to it then she was on the phone saying, ‘Yes, let’s do it’.”
Speaking about the album, he said: “We were all trying to make Christmas feel good last year.
“It was a really hard Christmas for so many because of the scenario we all found ourselves in. So to try and make things a bit special, I started writing these songs.
“I had never listened to those classic Christmas songs with the idea of singing them myself, but as this record evolved, so did my appreciation for these wonderful songs. It all started off as a bit of a dalliance in the studio and before I knew it, I had a whole album!”
The album also features duets with Aled Jones and The Puppini Sisters, and comes as standard 11-track and deluxe 15-track editions.
Watch the video HERE
LadBaby is the favourite to score another Christmas Number 1 this year with Greg The Sausage Roll; Santa's Little Helper.
