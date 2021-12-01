Christmas photos for a good cause at Lakeside Village in Doncaster
Put on your best Christmas jumper and prepare to say ‘cheese’ – festive family photography day is coming to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster.
On Saturday, December 4, shoppers are invited to take a cracker Christmas happy snap at Lakeside Village and be left with a memorable memento.
Each Christmas photo will also help to support a good cause. In exchange for a professional family photo in their finest festive outfits, shoppers are asked to make a donation to Lakeside’s Charity of the Year, Guide Dogs.
The festive photography day will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm in Unit 8, next to Sports Direct. Each family will receive a professional photograph supplied via email within 72 hours of the event.
Di Rodgers, centre manager, said: “The Christmas family photo day is part of a packed programme of festive events to spread cheer and joy. Shoppers are invited to take a precious photo with your loved ones and at the same time support a good cause.”