On Saturday, December 4, shoppers are invited to take a cracker Christmas happy snap at Lakeside Village and be left with a memorable memento.

Each Christmas photo will also help to support a good cause. In exchange for a professional family photo in their finest festive outfits, shoppers are asked to make a donation to Lakeside’s Charity of the Year, Guide Dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakeside Village at Christmas

The festive photography day will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm in Unit 8, next to Sports Direct. Each family will receive a professional photograph supplied via email within 72 hours of the event.

Di Rodgers, centre manager, said: “The Christmas family photo day is part of a packed programme of festive events to spread cheer and joy. Shoppers are invited to take a precious photo with your loved ones and at the same time support a good cause.”