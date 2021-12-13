Christmas lights switch on at Doncaster house raises cash for air ambulance

A festive lights switch on at a Doncaster house has raised more than £250 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:49 am

Martin Dent covered his house in Buttercup Mews, Balby with lights for the big switch on earlier this month.

Santa Claus himself paid a visit to the house with locals coming along to watch the switch on.

Food was also provided while a number of companies donated raffle prizes to help raise a total of £253 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Martin Dent's Christmas lights switch on raised cash for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
