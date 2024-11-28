Chance to give Santa your Christmas wish list and receive a personalised response at festive Doncaster market
The charity event, organised by Sonia Shaw from The Pink Flamingo Dessert Bar, takes place on Saturday, November 30, at Rossington Labour and Social Club on Gattison Lane.
In attendance will be Firefly and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and, of course, Santa, who will be accepting letters, addressed to – Santa, 123 Elf Road, The North Pole – from children who will receive a personalised response (please include a stamped addressed envelope with the letter so Father Christmas can send a message to them in return).
There will also be handmade craft, food, festive drinks, street food and a children’s snow globe.
