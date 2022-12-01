Big lights switch on at one of Doncaster's most festive houses this weekend

The annual lights display at the house in Bawtry has become a festive favourite with children and adults alike flocking to see the display.

Organiser Dr Peter Causton will be lighting up 67 Sandbeck Court from 6pm on Saturday – with food and drink available.

He said: “For five years now, we have put on a Christmas lights display in Bawtry, which has attracted an increasing number of people from all over Yorkshire and beyond.

Sandbeck Court in Bawtry will be lit up this weekend.

“Last year for the first time we raised money for Mind, as mental health issues were touching so many people’s lives.

“This year we would like to focus this more on Doncaster, so we are raising money for Doncaster Mind.

“Our aim is to raise money for our chosen charity, but also to raise some much needed cheer in the community in these challenging times.

“We always like to add something new each year to keep children and adults alike smiling, and often coming back for repeat visits after the switch on event.”

Mulled wine, coffee, mince pies and chocolates for the grown-ups, with soft drinks, cakes and candy for the children will be available.

He added: “We normally have a bucket available on the night to collect any donations, and as usual we are also inviting people to donate through JustGiving.”

