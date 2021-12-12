Are you stuck for Elf on the Shelf ideas? We have got 12 great ones for you from Doncaster parents

If you’re stuck for Elf on the Shelf ideas then click through this article!
1. Kerry-Marie Hickling
Among Us themed elves from Kerry-Marie Hickling.
Photo: Kerry-Marie Hickling
2. Kay Hardisty
Snow angels in Rice Krispies from Kay Hardisty.
Photo: Kay Hardisty
3. Lorna Turner
Do you want to build a snowman? From Lorna Turner.
Photo: Lorna Turner
4. Tracey Burns
This cheeky elf is stealing from a purse. From Tracey Burns.
Photo: Tracey Burns