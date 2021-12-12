Elf on the Shelf ideas from Doncaster parents.

Are you stuck for Elf on the Shelf ideas? We have got 12 great ones for you from Doncaster parents

Take a look through these great Elf on the Shelf ideas from Doncaster parents.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 3:06 pm

If you’re stuck for Elf on the Shelf ideas then click through this article!

1. Kerry-Marie Hickling

Among Us themed elves from Kerry-Marie Hickling.

Photo: Kerry-Marie Hickling

2. Kay Hardisty

Snow angels in Rice Krispies from Kay Hardisty.

Photo: Kay Hardisty

3. Lorna Turner

Do you want to build a snowman? From Lorna Turner.

Photo: Lorna Turner

4. Tracey Burns

This cheeky elf is stealing from a purse. From Tracey Burns.

Photo: Tracey Burns

