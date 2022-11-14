All the streets and villages Santa will visit on his Doncaster 2022 sleigh tour
It is one of the most eagerly awaited Christmas traditions in Doncaster – and all of the streets and villages Santa will be visiting on his 2022 sleigh tour of Doncaster have now been revealed.
The festive tours are organised by local Lions clubs – and all three have now finalised their routes for this year.
The annual event, which sees Father Christmas tour the streets of Doncaster ahead of December 25, was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, leaving thousands of youngsters across the town disappointed.
But it was back for 2021 and Doncaster Lions and Thorne Rural Lions have released dates and routes for 2022, with Went Valley Lions also announcing dates.
Most Popular
DONCASTER LIONS
26 November
The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road, 4.30pm till 6.30pm
1 December
Hexthorpe, Intake and Clay Lane
4.45pm Start point junction of Flowitt Streey and Ramsden Road
5.00pm Junction Ramsden Road and Bentley Avenue
5.15pm Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club
Santa will move along Shadyside up to Scarll Rd and stop as requested at each junction
Junction of Glenfield Ave with Hawfield Close
Intake
6.15pm Corner of Evelyn Avenue and Fairfax Road
The bend on Fairfax Road
6.30pm Junction of Tudor Road and Shaftesbury Avenue
6.40pm Junction Shaftesbury Avenue and Evelyn Avenue
6.45pm Intake Community Library
6.55pm Sandringham Primary School
7.15pm Clay Lane
Shackelton Road
Wilberforce Road, Chalmers Drive
and finish at Jefferson Avenue
3 December
House Martin Breakfast with Santa
ASDA Balby 10am till 2.00pm
5 December
Lakeside and Hyde Park
4.45pm to 5.15pm Buttermere Crescent Park
Junction Lake View and Chester Drive (new estate by roundabout)
Hyde Park
5.30pm Corner of Sandy Lane and Rufford Road
5.35pm Corner of Rufford Road and Chequer Avenue
5.45pm Chequer Avenue by P&K Stores
5.50pm Corner of Chequer Avenue and Hamilton Road
6.10pm Corner of Chequer Avenue and Theobald Avenue
6.15pm Corner of Theobald Avenue and Lime Tree Avenue
6.25pm Corner Lime Tree Avenue and Stockil Road
Corner Stockil Road and Chequer Ave
Santa will travel down Palmer Street and across to North Street by the centre square
6 December
Wheatley
5.00pm Exeter Road by No 86
5.10pm Exeter Road by No 58
5.17pm Exeter Road by No 32
5.23pm Exeter Road by No 8
5.30pm Winchester Avenue at the corner with Bristol Grove
5.37pm Gloucester Road by Monmouth Road
5.45pm Gloucester Road by Selby Road
Santa will move down Chelmsford Drive and stop where safe to do so
5.55pm Chelmsford Drive on the corner with Canterbury Road
6.00pm Shops by Gee Bees
6.10pm Parkway North by St Pauls Church
6.25pm Norwich Road by No 5
6.35pm Norwich Road by No 29
6.45pm Norwich Road by No 71
6.55pm Hereford Road by No 9
7.00pm Hereford Road by No 39
7.05pm Hereford Road by No 67
7.10pm Guildford Road by No 40
7.15pm Guildford Road by No 12
8 December
West Bessacarr
5.00pm Bus stop on Stoops Lane/Broughton Road
5.05pm Lindsay Close junction with Stoops Lane
5.10pm Roxby Close junction with Stoops Lane
5.20pm Lanham Close by No 52
5.25pm Lanham Close by No 32
5.30pm Lanham Close by No 6
5.35pm Lindrick Close junction with Stoops Lane
Stoops Lane by shops car park
5.40pm Howden Close junction with Stoops Lane
5.45pm Welton Close junction with Stoops Lane
5.50pm Whitton Close junction with Stoops Lane
5.55pm Hallam Close junction with Stoops Lane
Harcourt Close junction with Stoops Lane
6.00pm Clayworth Drive junction with Stoops Lane
6.05pm Hindburn Close junction with Stoops Lane
6.10pm Hennings Close junction with Stoops Lane
Burnham Close junction with Stoops Lane
6.20pm Cornflower Drive by No 17
6.40pm Cornflower Drive Honeysuckle Close roundabout
6.50pm Corner of Ellers Road and Ellers Drive
7.00pm Thealby Gardens by No 117
Thealby Gardens on the corner by No 89
7.15pm Corner of Ellers Drive and Stoops Road
7.20pm Saundby Close corner by No 38
7.30pm Corner of Alston Road/Longfield Drive
Finally down Longfield Drive to Broughton Road
9 December
Morrisons Armthorpe 2pm till 6pm
10 December
Tesco Edenthorpe 10am till 4pm and The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road Breakfast with Santa
11 December
Wool Market Doncaster
12 till 4pm Santas Grotto
£5 donation your child will see Santa, receive a present and you can take grotto photos
12 December
Armthorpe route 1
4.45pm Horse and Groom Car Park
5.00pm Fiddlers Drive by No 62
5.10pm Fair Holme View by No 49
5.15pm Fair Holme View by No 87
5.25pm Alder Holt/Granby Court junction
5.35pm Mulberry Way corner
5.45pm Santa will drive down Bellrope Acre to Brampton Lane, turn round and stop on request coming back
6.10pm Tranmore Lane/Southfield Road junction
6.20 Willow Road
Right on to Laburnham Drive times to be added
Cedar Road
Rands Lane
Cleveland Road
St Marys Drive
Locking Drive
Hornsby Road
14 December
Armthorpe route 2
4.45pm Spar shops
5.00pm Santa will proceed along Harris Road left into Reeves Way and stop as requested (please group together)
5.35pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by No 135
5.40pm Mansfield Crescent by Basil Avenue
5.45pm Mansfield Crescent by George Street
5.50pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Park Avenue junction
6.00pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Markham Avenue junction
6.10 Markham Avenue/Elm Road junction
6.15pm Elm Road/Mere Lane junction
6.20pm Elm Road/Briar Road Junction
6.25pm Briar Road/Oak Road junction
6.30pm Holly Dene by No 51
6.35pm Holly Dene/Pinewood Avenue
6.40pm Pinewood Avenue by No 49
6.45pm Corner of Pinewood Avenue and Hawthorne
6.50pm Fernbank Drive by No 9
6.55pm Fernbank Drive by No 39
7.00pm Junction Beech Road and Hawthorne
7.10pm Beech Road the square by No 106
7.20pm Beech Road/Poplar Place Junction
16 December
ASDA Dome 10am till 4pm
17 December
The House Martin Breakfast with Santa
17 and 18 December
Wheatley Hall Centre, 10am till 4pm
19 December
Cantley
4.45pm Bechers Brook
5.00pm Aldsworth Road/Forest Grange junction
5.10pm Aldsworth Road/Lewyns Drive junction
5.15pm Aldsworth Road/Rawson Close junction
5.20pm Levet Road by No 86
5.25pm Levet Road By No 52
5.30pm Levet Road By No 18
5.35pm Everingham Road/Elmham Road
5.40pm Elmham Road by No 16
5.45 Elmham Road by Clarell Gardens
5.50pm Bardolf Road by No 80
5.55pm Bardolf Road by No 40
6.00pm Bardolf Road/Anston Road junction
6.05pm Everingham Road Shops
6.15pm Along Acacia road
Right into Birch Road
Right into Lilac Grove
Left into Almond Road
6.35pm Church Lane by No 117
6.40pm Church Lane/Goodison Boulevard
6.50pm Anfield Road by No 8
6.55pm Anfield Road/Blundell Close junction
7.00pm Hillsborough Play Area
7.10pm Villa Park/Highbury Avenue junction
7.15pm Highbury Avenue/Millmoor Road junction
7.20pm St Wilfrids Road/Somerton Drive junction
20 December
Cantley Manor Bessacarr
4.45 to 5.30pm The Green by Cammidge Way Stayers Road
5.40pm Swannington Close
5.45pm Packington Drive junction with Eggington Close
5.50pm Packington Drive junction with Goodison Boulevard.
6.00pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Spilsby Close
6.05pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Horninglow Close
6.10pm Cantley Manor Avenue corner by No 84
6.20pm Tutbury Gardens
6.30pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodlea Gardens
6.35pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodcross Gardens
6.40pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Temple Gardens
6.45pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Lych Gate Close
6.50pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Meaburn Close
7.00pm Stretton Close
7.15pm along Staunton Road
7.25pm Greenfield Gardens
22 and 23 December
Morrisons Balby
10am till 4pm
THORNE RURAL LIONS
December 1 – Hayfield
December 2 - Thorne Christmas Lights switch on
December 3 – Fishlake, static, Sykehouse, static, Dunscroft
December 5 - Dunsville
December 6 - Finningley
December 7 – Thorne South
December 8 Moorends, static
December 9 Thorne Market, day time
December 9 - Old Auckley
Decemeber 10 - Edenthorpe/Kirk Sandall
December 11 – Asda Bawtry Road Doncaster, 10am to 3pm.
December 12 – Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton.
December 13 - Hatfield, Dunscroft.
December 14 – Kirton Lane, Thorne and Stainforth areas.
December 15 - Thorne North.
Decemeber 16 - Hatfield.
December 17 - Thorne Market, day time.
December 17 - Edenthorpe West.
Decemeber 18 – Disabled Christmas Party.
December 18 - Asda Doncaster, 10am to 3pm.
December 19 - Stainforth.
December 20 - Barnby Dun.
Decemeber 21 - Edenthorpe East.
December 22 - Kirk Sandall.
December 23 - Branton.
WENT VALLEY LIONS
Thursday 1st December Jossey Lane (opp Don Valley School)
Friday 2nd Adwick le Street
Sunday 4th Norton
Monday 5th Campsall
Tuesday 6th Sprotbrough (Challenger & Richmond)
Wednesday 7th Woodlands Avenues
Thursday 8th Skellow
Friday 9th Bentley (West End Avenues)
Sunday 11th Wheatley Rugby Club + Askern
Monday 12th Sunnyfields & Barnsley Road
Tuesday 13th Highfields + Scotsman + Dominon + Amersall Road
Wednesday 14th Arksey
Thursday 15th Cusworth + Rear of the Mallard Estate
Friday 16th Scawthorpe (East)
Sunday 18th Wheatley Rugby Club + Scawsby
Monday 19th Sprotbrough (Spring Lane)
Tuesday 20th Sprotborough (Parks)
Wednesday 21st Red House (Nr McDonalds & Clear up)