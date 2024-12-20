A merry gathering at Oldfield House: family, fun, and festive spirit

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:51 BST
Oldfield House Care Home, part of the Runwood Homes group, brought holiday joy to residents, families, and friends as they hosted a cheerful festive quiz and celebrated Christmas Jumper Day.

Oldfield House in Stainforth opened its doors to welcome loved ones for an afternoon filled with laughter, refreshments, and holiday spirit.

Guests and residents enjoyed a lively quiz while indulging in fresh cakes and hot drinks. The event was made even more special as everyone donned their favourite Christmas jumpers and sang along to festive music in the background.

The vibrant atmosphere highlighted the warmth and togetherness that Oldfield House values, creating lasting memories for everyone involved. Events like these are part of the home’s commitment to fostering community bonds and ensuring residents feel surrounded by love and joy during the festive season.

Leeanne Craddock, Home Manager, said: "Thursday was a fun day in the home. Everyone came together to spread some festive cheer, and the atmosphere was amazing."

