Leading homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, unveiled the much-anticipated show homes at its Innovation at The Banks development, in Waverley, at the weekend.

The three-bedroom Alton-G and four-bedroom Shelford will allow prospective buyers to take an inside look at the exclusive development, while an expert team will be on hand to discuss the range of financial incentives available to assist buyers.

Sam Evans, head of sales for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, comments: “There is a real appetite for spacious, new-build homes in the area and it’s great to see the community’s excitement build ahead of the launch.

“With an open plan kitchen and dining area, the flexible Alton-G is perfect for first-time buyers and families alike and makes for the ideal space for entertaining and fun with the children.

“A luxurious master bedroom and en-suite takes up the full top storey and it perfect for welcoming guests or much-needed relaxation.

“The Shelford, meanwhile, is perfect home for upsizers and families. As well as a large living room and kitchen, there is endless opportunities for the upstairs bedrooms to be turned into guest rooms, nurseries or even a home office.”

Innovation at The Banks will offer properties in a range of three- and four-bedroom designs.

Sam adds: “There are a number of financial initiatives available to house hunters that help to alleviate the stresses of buying and selling, including Help to Buy and Easymover, which will make for a more enjoyable and hassle-free moving process – this is available to both first-time and existing buyers.”

Through the government-backed Help to Buy scheme, eligible buyers can secure their dream home worth up to £600,000, with just a five per cent deposit.

The homebuilder’s Part Exchange and Easymover schemes assist homeowners when selling their current house.

Sam concludes: “We look forward to welcoming prospective buyers in Waverley to Innovation at The Banks, where they can take a tour of the stunning show homes and speak with our friendly sales team to find out more about the homes on offer and the buying process.”

For more information about Innovation at The Banks, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.