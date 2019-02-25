Celebrating 50th anniversary of RDA nationally and 32 years in Doncaster

Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled this year celebrates half a century of RDA nationally alongside celebration of its own 32nd anniversary in Doncaster.

The Riding for the Disabled group at Rossington Hall started in 1987 after a group of enthusiasts came together to share the benefits that riding could bring to disabled people in the Doncaster area. Initially the riders were all from Rossington Hall School. The group adopted rules and guidelines of the National Riding for the Disabled Association.

Caroline Flint MP and Rosie Winterton MP visited Riding for the Disabled at the Northern Racing College in Doncaster 2014

Lessons were all outside in Northern Racing College Ménage areas. In 2014 RDA began to fundraise for an indoor arena as numbers of people joining began to increase.

Eventually with the help of NRC and a grant from Sport England a new arena was built. It was opened by HRH Princess Anne in 2016.

From starting with one horse and three volunteers the group has grown beyond expectation and now boasts 10 horses, six instructors, of which four are volunteers and two are paid instructors and numerous other volunteer workers.

Doncaster RDA now has a team of 42 dedicated volunteers from a wide age range. All are encouraged to attend training courses run by regional instructors and outside agencies.

Riding for the Disabled in 2011

The group now operates five days a week and has 109 pupils on its books who attend on a regular basis.

Most pupils attend from Schools and Social Education centres in the Doncaster borough.

As this year is the 50th Anniversary of the National Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) the Rossington Hall Group of RDA will be hosting a fundraising ball at the hall on April 27. There are a handful of tickets at £47.50 still available – contact them if you're interested on 07975 540533 and for further information about Rossington Hall RDA visit the www.rdarossington.co.uk website.