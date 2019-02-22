Celebrating 50th anniversary of RDA nationally and 26 years in Doncaster

Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled is this year celebrating 50 years of RDA nationally and also celebrating its own 26th anniversary in Doncaster.

This year is the 50th Anniversary of the National Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) and the Rossington Hall Group of the RDA will be celebrating with a fabulous Ball at the prestigious Rossington Hall.

Caroline Flint MP and Rosie Winterton MP visited Riding for the Disabled at the Northern Racing College in Doncaster 2014

There are a handful of tickets still available - contact us if you're interested on 07975 540533 or email rdarossington@gmail.com. Priced at £47.50 the ticket includes drinks on arrival, a three course meal, live entertainment by Gracie B, disco and fabulous raffle. All proceeds will go directly to Rossington Hall RDA.

Contact Rossington Hall direct if you wish to book an overnight stay for the Ball at the hotel - there is limited availability. They can be contacted by visiting their own rossingtonhall.co.uk website.

For further information about tRossington Hall RDA take a look at the www.rdarossington.co.uk website.