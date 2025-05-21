Review: Fiat 600 Hybrid

Fiat 600 Hybrid

The Fiat 600 is a compromise between a city car and a small family SUV, writes Julie Marshall

The Fiat 600 is a nice-looking car with a good selection of engines. There’s a fully-electric, battery version called the 600e and two hybrids the 100 and the 136.

Bigger than a 500 and eminently more practical, it is a good compromise between a city car and a small family SUV.

When it was launched it marked Fiat’s return to the B-segment.

It’s not too dissimilar to the 500 and many of the parts are shared between the two ranges - and other Stellantis models - as you might expect.

Unlike the 500 there is room for four adults - five if they are happy to be squished in the back.

We report here on the 1.2 litre mild hybrid. There are two trim levels, this one and the more upmarket La Prima.

It delivers 98bhp from a three-cylinder petrol engine and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.9 seconds which doesn’t sound too good on paper but it is remarkably pleasant to drive and quite nippy. The six-speed automatic gearbox is rather good too. If you prefer to be more in control of gear changes there are paddles at the rear of the steering wheel.

Together they help the 600 Hybrid to make a quiet getaway and deliver a prompt response on acceleration.

No one would argue that the 600 is best suited for long-distance motoring but whether pottering around town at 20mph or battling up the motorway at 70mph, it proves to be more than capable.

Just don’t expect it to hug the corners and fly around bends like a sports car - the steering is a bit light for that.

Mild hybrids are economical and this 600 has an official combined figure of 58.9mpg.

We didn’t quite manage that but overall it was in the low fifties after a week of mixed driving.

As a mild hybrid, there is the potential to turn off the petrol engine for a short period and under certain conditions - driving under 20mph and for just over half a mile.

The interior is smart with black and ivory fabric seats and a synthetic leather steering wheel.

There are nice chrome touches on the dashboard and door trim.

The controls on the steering wheel are clearly labelled and accessible and we particularly like the gear selection buttons which are laid out in a row at the top of the centre console.

Like other 600s it has a folding vinyl cover over the storage bin.

The 10in infotainment touchscreen has Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity and wired Android Auto. The 600 Hybrid comes with cruise control, manual air conditioning and an electric parking brake.

The price for the entry-level 600 Hybrid is £23,975. Our test car came in at £650 more with the addition of the Sky Blue paint job, 17in alloys and the style pack which included such as front fog lamps, painted dashboard, heated front seats and black door mirrors.

Fiat 600 1.2 hybrid

Price: £23,975 (as tested £24,625)

Engine: 1.2 litre mild hybrid petrol

Power: 98bhp

Torque: 151lb/ft

Transmission: Six-speed DCT

Top speed: 114mph

0-62mph: 10.9 seconds

CO 2 emissions:109 g/km