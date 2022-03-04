Genesis GV60 opens for orders priced from £47,005

Genesis has started taking orders for its first purpose-built EV - the GV60.

The all-electric SUV is due to arrive in the UK later this year priced from £47,005 and customers can now pre-order their car via the Korean firm’s website.

The GV60 is the first all-new EV from Genesis, sitting alongside an electrified version of the G80 large saloon, and is based on the same E-GMP platform that underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

From launch three versions will be available, starting with the single-motor Premium, followed by the dual-motor Sport priced from £53,605 and the range-topping Sport Plus, which brings further performance improvements and a £65,405 starting price.

Premium spec cars will get a single motor providing 225bhp to the rear wheels. Genesis says this setup with a 77kWh battery will offer up to 321 miles of range on a charge.

Sport models use a detuned version of the rear-mounted motor in tandem with a 99bhp front motor for a combined output of 314bhp while Sport Plus use twin 160kW motors for four-wheel-drive and 430bhp. Range will be 292 miles on Sport models and 289 miles on Sport Plus.

Sport Plus models will also, apparently, feature a drift mode that will relax the electronic stability control and allow for more “enthusiastic” driving.

All versions of the GV60 support 350kW ultra rapid charging, allowing them to go from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

Apart from the price and powertrain options, Genesis has not revealed much about the specification levels of the car but says that all versions of the GV60 will feature advanced driver safety systems, a dual 12.3-inch infotainment screen and wireless phone charging.

Previous statements have hinted at mobile phone-style facial recognition to unlock the car, camera-supported adaptive suspension, and adaptive cruise control that will use navigation data to assist it.

All models will also feature a new internet connected infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, head-up display and a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Andrew Pilkington, managing director for Genesis UK, commented: “GV60 marks a new electrifying era for Genesis in the UK, and we are thrilled to add our first all-electric car to our line-up for customers with pre-orders now open.