Call for volunteers to join Lindsey Lodge Hospice board of trustees

A recruitment opportunity for volunteers to play a key role at Lindsey Lodge Hospice as volunteers has been revealed.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe is set to increase the number of its six-strong Board of trustees, which oversees the strategic development of the charity.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice has revealed a recruitment opportunity for volunteers to play a key role as trustees

Trustees will need to attend four board meetings a year and are also likely to be appointed to one of the hospice’s five sub-committees, which also meet quarterly.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice chairman, Andrew Horwich, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for individuals with the relevant skill set and values who may wish to contribute and support us in delivering our strategic agenda on a voluntary basis.

“We are looking for new trustees who can bring a fresh approach, have the vision and commitment to support the continuing development of Lindsey Lodge Hospice and ensure it continues to meet the needs of its local community.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is run as an independent charity providing palliative care to patients with life-limiting conditions and support to their families and carers. It provides a wide range of services within its clinical areas including a Wellbeing Centre, a 10 bedded Inpatient Unit. Patients can access many services including symptom management, physiotherapy, a lymphoedema service, complimentary therapy, beauty therapy in addition to end of life care along with pre and post bereavement and family support services.

For more information about the role of a Lindsey Lodge Hospice Trustee and the recruitment opportunities, please visit the Lindsey Lodge Hospice website at www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk

Alternatively, please contact Jane Lacey-Hatton, Workforce Manager on email: jane.lacey-hatton1@nhs.net