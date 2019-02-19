Leading housebuilder Lovell Homes launched its brand new Willow Grange development to the public at the weekend.

Willow Grange, located off Lakeside Boulevard, will bring a stylish mixture of 142 two, three and four-bedroom homes to the Lakeside area of Doncaster.

Look at the beautiful interior

With homes available to move into for summer, this beautiful development includes an exclusive selection of picturesque lakeside homes with south-facing gardens and sought-after scenery, all of which will be perfectly crafted with Lovell Homes’ inspiring style, unrivalled quality and exceptional value.

Homes at Willow Grange have already proven very popular, with an exclusive preview held for pre-registered potential buyers, where over 500 people attended. Mayor Ros Jones also visited the site to see the progress of the development.

Toni Boden, regional sales manager for Lovell Homes, said: “We are so excited to be launching Willow Grange. These high quality homes are located at the beautiful Lakeside area of Doncaster, creating a lovely development of homes with amazing scenery.

“With the development still in progress, potential purchasers can secure their preferred plot if reserved off plan as soon as possible.

“We have already had a lot of interest in this amazing development and expect it to be extremely popular. I would encourage any potential homebuyers to come and visit us this weekend to view the development for themselves and see how to get their hands on one of these luxurious homes.”

This stylish development is surrounded by the popular Lakeside village, home to designer outlet stores and the Dome sport and leisure complex. The lake itself offers many opportunities itself, including paddle boarding, surrounding nature trails and cycle/walking/running paths along the shoreline.

Willow Grange provides great transport links to Sheffield, Rotherham, Leeds and York via the nearby M18 and A1, as well as regular rail services to Sheffield and Leeds.

With a large selection of homes, Willow Grange is perfect for all types of purchaser looking to settle down in the beautiful Lakeside area near to plenty of local amenities including shops, schools, eateries, supermarkets and more.

Available from £179,995, homes at this desirable development will be available to purchase using the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme, allowing purchasers to buy their dream Lovell home with just a 5% deposit.