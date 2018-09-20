Brodsworth Hall strikes gardening gold in prestigious competition

Staff at English Heritage and Brodsworth Hall and Gardens are celebrating after the hall won gold and were joint category winners alongside the Himalayan Garden in the category ‘Tourist Attractions’, for Yorkshire in Bloom 2018.

Head Gardener Daniel Hale, was at the glittering awards ceremony at the York Racecourse on September 11.

The awards are one of the premier garden accolades in the country and Hale, who is originally from Barnsley, was delighted to accept on behalf of his team.

He said: “This year the competition was tougher than ever before and I couldn’t be prouder of the team and our volunteers. This is a unique site and this year, in keeping with our commitment to the traditional Victorian designs and plantings, we have managed to recreate the gardens around our newly revamped Victorian game larder. This was a big job which entailed planting pine trees, strawberry trees and 2,000 snowdrops on either side of the path leading up to the larder. This award will have pride of place at Brodsworth and we hope that our visitors will continue to enjoy the gardens throughout the autumn.”

Yorkshire in Bloom Judges’ comments include: “Particular mention has to go to the Dell, with its spectacular setting and fern displays. The Victorian Flower Garden is a draw for many with its bedding designs and colourful planting (incidentally designed each year by the garden staff). Having 40 garden volunteers shows the love individuals have for Brodsworth and that love, and dedication to detail is self- evident as one walks round the entry. Brodsworth Hall Gardens is a credit to the staff & volunteers.”