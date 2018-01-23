Boost fitness at weekly park run

Residents wanting to boost their fitness and take advantage of a free weekly park run.

The 5km run takes place in Sandall Park, Thorne Road at 9am every Saturday.

The park runs are suitable for people of all abilities and walkers, joggers and runners are all welcome.

The course is run on a mixture of grass and tarmac paths.

It is entirely organised by volunteers and those wanting to help out can email doncasterhelpers@parkrun.com to help.

The event is also a great way to meet new people.

An organiser said: “Every week we grab a post parkrun coffee in the café at the side of the main car park - please come and join us.”