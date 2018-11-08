Big success for top Doncaster BMX club

Despite the bumps and brusies a Doncaster BMX club goes from strength to strength and continues to produce top sporting heroes.

New chairman of Doncaster BMX Club, Russ Brown, also has a vested interest in the club’s success, as his daughter is a key member and also the top in her sporting section.

Doncaster BMX Club was founded in 2010 and is based at Balby Carr Academy. The successful club has approximately 70 members who are aged from age f our years-old to 50-plus.

Russ said t he riders compete at all levels from Regional level up to to full international.

He added: “ We currently have two British Cycling qualified coaches who teach our riders and we also have a great parental base all of whom help out with everything off track that is required to keep the club running smoothly and successfully.”

The club had its first national champion in 2009 when local rider Grant Hill won the 16 year old boys category. Grant then followed this up in 2010 with a win at junior men level.

Russ added: “ We currently have a British Champion at the club in 13 year-old Ava Brown. Ava is from Kirk Sandall and is a pupil at Hungerhill school. She has been BMX racing since she was nine years-old.

“This year has been her most successful year to date with the British title as well as a European Championship Finalist. She has also qualified for next year’s World Championships in Zolder, Belgium.

“Doncaster BMX Club has had a very successful year with riders making podiums all levels and ages as well as four of our riders qualifying for the World Championships in Lucas Bailey, 16, from Armthorpe, Daisy Brooke, 14, from Huddersfield, Ava Brown, 13, from Kirk Sandall and Evie Wood, 13, from Louth.

“If anyone would like to come down and try BMX racing the club opens Saturdays at 10am during the winter and Saturday and Wednesdays in the summer months.”