Big boost for Doncaster NHS volunteers with awards and tea party

Hardworking volunteers at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust have been given a huge vote of confidence.

The volunteers who have served five, 10 and 20 years, received awards and along with other volunteers were given a special Afternoon Tea party.

A special mention was made to Elizabeth Taylor who has volunteered for more than 40 years in Doncaster and at St John’s Hospice since August 2011.

RDaSH chairman, Lawson Pater, who presented the certificates, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to every one of our amazing volunteers. We are very lucky to have so many passionate and dedicated people who volunteer here. They make such a difference to the people who use our services and we appreciate everything that they do.”

The RDaSH volunteers enjoyed the traditional Afternoon Tea in St Catherine’s House a Grade II listed Victorian building on Woodfield Park, Doncaster.

The Trust has over 200 committed volunteers doing roles from transporting patients to and from St John’s Hospice in their own cars, growing plants at The Walled Garden for the public to buy, serving customers at the WellBean Coffee Lounge at Tickhill Road Hospital, to greeting visitors and supporting patients’ activities. The Trust also has a team of peer support volunteers who share their health experiences with others who are going through the same. As well as helping others, volunteering has shown to have a positive impact on the lives of those who volunteer, assisting them in gaining new skills and boosting self-esteem.