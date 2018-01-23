Best foot forward with Doncaster Ramblers

Get in shape and explore your surroundings with Doncaster Ramblers.

Walkers will be setting off on Saturday February 3 to explore the local scenery around Sprotbrough and Cusworth.

The eight mile walk starts at 10am with walkers meeting by the riverside car park on Nursery Lane, near the Boat Inn, Sprotbrough.

The leisurely walk will include a pub and lunch stop.

The group walks on Tuesdays and Saturdays with walks on Wednesday evenings in the summer, and fortnightly on Thursdays.

www.doncasterramblers.org.uk