Best curries in the North - and a special award for someone at Doncaster's Aagrah
A long-serving manager has been honoured, at the Doncaster branch of a curry chain just named Best Restaurant Group 2019, for the North of England.
Aagrah Group of Restaurants was honoured at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2019, held at the Hilton Hotel, Manchester.
The Aagrah Doncaster branch manager, Liaqat Ali, also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in honour of his contribution made within the British Curry Trade.
This awards dinner is organised by the Asian Catering Federation, with more than 400 restaurant owners, industry stakeholders and VIP guests in attendance.
Aagrah’s managing director, Mohammed Aslam, MBE, DL said: “It is with great pride I accept this award, which is in recognition of Aagrah’s dedicated staff across all branches, who have contributed their efforts and led us to win the Best Restaurant Group in the North of England”.
Aagrah celebrates 42 years in business this year. The company has 12 restaurants across Yorkshire; a purpose built conference and banqueting centre at Pudsey, seating 450; and an outdoor catering unit seving the whole UK.
The chain also has a share of the home dining market through their range of authentic Tarka cooking sauces, available in Asda and Co-op food stores.
The ACF Awards reveals the best establishments from artisan kitchens to innovative street cuisine and gourmet restaurants, showcasing individuals and enterprises who offer outstanding gastronomic delicacies.
The Asian Catering Federation brings together organisations and personnel within the Asian food industry and works in tandem with the Federation of Bangladeshi Caterers UK, the Chinese Takeaway Association UK and the Malaysian Restaurant Association.