Bereaved parents remembering loved ones with memory tree at Scunthorpe Hospital

Parents of children who have died at Scunthorpe Hospital now have a special way to remember their loved ones.

A special memory tree has taken root to help families keep their children forever in their thoughts.

Scunthorpe General Hospital

The beautiful boughs of the memory tree have been placed in the hospital's specially created Disney ward garden thanks to the hospital’s official charity, The Health Tree Foundation.

Big hearted supporters of the Health Tree Foundation charity are now calling on local families who have suffered the heartache of losing a child at the hospital to get in touch so a special metal leaf can be created in memory of their loved one.

The specially created metal tree and its leaves have been donated by caring company Locate Supplies. The leaves on the tree will be engraved free of charge with the child’s name thanks to caring staff at the local Timpson store.

The idea behind the special memory tree came from the Disney ward sister, Vikki Mcalpine and her staff, who wanted to give bereaved parents the best opportunity possible to remember their child.

Vikki said: “For a lot of families having a memento in remembrance of the loss of a child is very important to them. To be able to place leaves on the memorial tree in the Disney garden means their child’s memory will continue to live on.”

The Health Tree Foundation charity is now appealing for families to contact them if they would like to include a leaf on the tree.

HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “If your child has passed away in A&E or on the children’s ward please get in touch so we can make sure there is an everlasting reminder of them on the new tree.”

She said the charity would like to say a big thank you to Locate Supplies and Timpson for their help. The first leaf to be placed on the tree was in memory of Sam Fewster who sadly passed away in 2003. People wanting a leaf should contact Hayley Thompson on 03033 304514 or email Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net