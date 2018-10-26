Be safe and seen North Lincolnshire cyclists urged 

As nights become darker cyclists are being encouraged to be safe and be seen by North Lincolnshire Council.

Road safety is important all year round, but when riding a bike in the dark you need to think about how visible you are.

A ‘Be safe, be seen’ event took place on October 28 where cyclists met local British Cycling Ride Leaders and joined them on a bike ride.

Coun David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families, Learning and Leisure, said: “Cycling is a great way to keep active whilst discovering the great outdoors and socialising with others. However, as the dark nights start to pull in it does bring with it some safety issues for cyclists.

“The two rides, which took place on October 28, aimed to raise awareness of being safe and being seen on bikes, and provided some cycling tips for keeping safe.”

Coun Rose added: “ At both rideson the day there were front and rear bike lights that were given away, which of course are great for the dark nights.”