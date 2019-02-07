Bags of help for RSPCA Doncaster from Tesco

Big hearted residents have cast their votes and helped RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch to bag £3,500 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants awarded to thousands of local community projects every year. Since launching in 2015, it has provided more than £67 million to over 21,000 good causes.

Millions of shoppers have voted in Tesco stores up and down the country and the local RSPCA branch has been awarded £3,500 to upgrade its rabbit unit flooring.

RSPCA Branch chief executive, Mary McSherry, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this generous grant by the Tesco Bags of Help community scheme. Upgrading the flooring means that the rabbits now have access to a fantastic area in which to hop, skip and jump. In addition, the staff and volunteers can spend more quality time with the animals, so it’s good news all round. The grant supports the vital work we do to rehabilitate and re-home the animals in our care.”

Voting ran in stores throughout November and December 2018 with customers choosing which local project they would like to receive the top award using a token given to them at the checkout.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “Bags of Help contributes funds to community projects up and down the country and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers voting in their local stores. We’re looking forward to seeing more projects brought to life.”

For more on the RSPCA’s services and how you can help them visit the www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk website.