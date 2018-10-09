Artistic rocks from Doncaster care home spreads the love

Staff and residents at a care home in Doncaster have hit a really rocky patch of art for their latest venture.

Residents and staff at RMBI Home Harry Priestley House in Thorne, Doncaster, have been busy spreading a little bit of artistic happiness by painting kindness rocks to show just how much they appreciate their local community.

The brightly coloured artistic rocks have been displayed outside and in the surroundings of the Home, which provides residential care for adults with learning disabilities.

In addition the residents have also hidden some around the local town for children to find.

Alongside the rocks that have been placed at the home and in various locations, is an invitation for visitors and passers-by to take a rock for themselves.

The invitation also asks them to replace the rock with another plain one next time they are passing, which residents then paint.

The Home’s take on the national rock craze – with messages attached – has proven to be extremely popular, more so than the Home could have imagined.

This has prompted home manager, Anne Stobart, to say: “This venture has been so popular, with all kinds of people of all ages enjoying the painted rocks. It really feels like the kindness from doing this comes full circle with everybody benefiting.”

She added: “Last week we had a little girl who had had a particularly bad day at her school.

“She had heard about our little rocks and so she came along and took one which read ‘Never let anyone dull your sparkle’.I am glad to say that it really made her smile!

“The next morning on her way to school she brought some more rocks which our residents are now busy painting.”

Harry Priestley House is a residential home that is run by RMBI Care Co, which is part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

For more information about RMBI Care Co.’s care services visit the www.rmbi.org.uk website.