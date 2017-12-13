Are friends for life thing of the past?

A new study released today reveals only five per cent of folk remain close to people part of their past.

Research among 1,000 canvassed by PizzaExpress, who have branches across Yorkshire, indicates 26% admit to not seeing in past decade some of those once an integral part of their lives.

With the rise of social media, it seems we are losing touch of reality with half of Brits admitting to relying on apps to keep in touch as opposed to 43% meeting in person.

While majority of Brits regret not seeing their friends or loved ones face-to-face, the restaurant launched Gather Around Great Food campaign in a bid to reunite friends across the country, illustrated by https://www.facebook.com/pizzaexpress/videos/10155988346698139/ heart-warming video.

Taking four weeks to pull together, eight unsuspecting people headed to PizzaExpress believing they were competition winners of a pizza-making experience. There they were met with actors posing as waiters and cameras hidden in Christmas decorations, ensuring each reunion between four different couples were captured on film.

One such example was Danni and Becky, both 33, best friends who last saw each other when they were 16 years old, when they spent the night sitting on the side of the road eating pizza. Their lives have gone in different directions but, after a while, they became aware that they’d been to school together, making for a very teary reunion.

PizzaExpress senior marketing manager Timothy Love explains: “Everybody nowadays is connected to thousands of people on social media, but it is a different story in real life.

"With ‘Gather Around Great Food’ we wanted to encourage people to reconnect with their long-lost friends and what a better way than over pizza! Christmas is all about coming together and our aim is to help everyone along the way.”

