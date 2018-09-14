Annabel strides out for charity fundraiser

It was a foot-weary effort but well worthwhile when a big-hearted young fundraiser from Epworth donned her walking shoes to tackle the Humber Bridge.

Annabel Amy Malam decided to help those less fortunate in the community despite feeling low herself, as she was ill.

Annabel Amy Malam during her fundraiser for Blubell Wood Children's Hospice and Lexi's

On Sunday September 9 the plucky nine year-old fighting fit pupil from Epworth Primary Academy walked the Humber Bridge both ways to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Lexi’s Legacy.

The determined youngster Annabel told her surprised mum: “Mum | would like to help children less fortunate than myself and I have decided that I want to walk the Humber Bridge both ways to raise funds.”

Within a few days of deciding what she wanted to do to raise funds for the two worthy causes the enterprising youngster had asked for sponsorship from local businesses and set up a Just Giving website.

Within a few more days she had raised an amazing £300 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and £187 for Lexi’s Legacy.

Although still recovering from tonsillitis she bravely finished her walk in style wearing only her socks, as her trainers had rubbed her little toe and made it sore.

Caring little girl Annabel was accompanied on her walk by her mum, sister and grandparents, who said they were very proud of her and said it was a terrific achievement. Annabel is now planning her next venture.