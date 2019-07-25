Animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster play it cool
Polar bears crashed around in the water and lemurs ate fresh fruit iced lollies as the animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster found any way to keep cool during the summer heatwave.
The animals of award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park were playing it cool as temperatures rocketed to 36°C in Doncaster.
The award-winning park’s pools and water feature offered welcome relief from the sun’s rays while others just chilled out and took it easy to the delight of visitors.
The country's only Polar Bears and the Capybaras made regular dips into their refreshing pools, whilst the lemurs enjoyed delicious iced fruit lollies. Meanwhile, the rescued Brown bears chilled with a frozen treat and the Okapis licked at a refreshing lunch time nibble.
The park at Branton, near Doncaster, is the UK’s number one walk-through wildlife adventure with almost 400 animals form 70 species.
Staff at the park made sure all the animals had enough water and shade as record temperatures engulfed the whole of the UK.
“There is plenty of water around for them to take regular dips and to drink so they are basking in the hot weather. A lot of animals, like the Meerkats, Rhinos and other African species, love the heat,” said Matt Hartley, Head of Animals of the park which is a leading force in animal conservation and supports projects around the globe.
“Our visitors are really enjoying the weather and seeing the animals relaxing and splashing about to keep cool.”
The park offers a fun packed and educational day out for all the family throughout the summer.
Visitors enjoy a unique and mesmerising walk through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world's most beautiful and rare animals, including Painted Dog puppies, Ring-tailed Lemurs, Amur Tigers and Leopards as well as Giraffes.