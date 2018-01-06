Alcohol and drug addiction support group Aspire holds free information session

Drug and alcohol addiction support service in Doncaster, Aspire, is inviting residents across the borough to have their say about its services.

The Aspire ‘stakeholder’ day will take place on Monday January 29 is being held between 9.30am to 2pm at Rutland House in Doncaster and is free.

Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service is holding the event to give Doncaster people who are affected by drug and alcohol addiction the opportunity to feedback their thoughts to help the support group to review and develop its services to further meet the needs of local people.

Aspire service manager, Stuart Green, said: “We want to hear what people think of our services to help us to better understand the impact they have to support the recovery and wellbeing in the Doncaster community. We hope that local people will register their interest and join us in discussions to help us to review the addiction services we provide so that we continue to meet the current and further needs of the local population.”

The event will involve group discussions and presentations by guest speakers from within the Doncaster NHS community, including Dr Rupert Suckling, director of Public Health and Louisa Endersby, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/aspire-stakeholder-event-2018-tickets-40903664963, to register and to find out more about the free session or call 01302 730956.