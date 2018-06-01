Adult dance and fitness classes in Adwick

Get fit to your favourite music and learn some moves at the same time. Kirsty Allen is a professional dancer and dance movement therapist.

Each class will be tailored to promote a positive mind towards fitness and lifestyle Her background is street dance, funk and disco so it is suitable for all tastes. She will focus on weight loss, legs bums and tums and general stamina and fitness. The adult dance and fitness classes run each Thursday, from 7pm to 8pm. Email Kirsty at cckirsty@gmail.com or call her on 0742 9078315 for more on her classes.