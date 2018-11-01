A step back in time for Lindsey Lodge Hospice

North Lincolnshire fundraisers stepped back in time and raised more than £6,000 for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Those with a passion for the past flocked to a Vintage Spectacular and dressed up in their vintage finery to enjoy music from the thirties to the sixties at the hospice’s annual Vintage Fair at Redbourn Club, Scunthorpe, which showcased more than 30 vintage stalls, a Blitz Cafe and even a hairdresser recreating retro victory rolls and Hollywood style up dos.

Organiser, Sue Sumner, from Lindsey Lodge, said: “More than 1,000 people visit our event every year, which really has become one of the major events on the vintage lover’s calendar.

“The mixture of live music, dancing and such a variety of top quality vintage stalls means there’s a real buzz all day long, and when we clear the stalls away for our evening supper and dance, the place really does come alive – it’s always a sell-out event!

The fair raises much needed funds for the Burringham Road hospice, run as an independent charity.