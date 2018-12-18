A great Christmas gift for horse racing lovers

Families can enjoy a ‘day at the races’ when playing this devious family board game.

Just as in a real race meeting, players race their horses around the board to win at all costs.

Be devious, bet your own horse or someone else’s but don’t tell anyone who you’ve bet on. For 2 to 6 players or teams and ages 12 to adult.

The object of the Really Nasty Horse Racing Game is to win the most money at the race meeting by getting your horse placed first, second or third in a race or by placing bets on winning horses.

There is also a set of mischief cards to help you create havoc with the other horses and riders in the race.

Available to buy from: Debenhams, RRP £22.