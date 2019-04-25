A bloomin’ great charity effort for Alzheimer’s Society by Isle flower club

Big hearted members of an Isle flower club have raised more than £1,000 with their latest charity bash.

Members of Epworth and District Flower Club say that although they are small yet perfectly formed, they are pleased to announce that they have raised £1,500 for the Alzheimer’s Society during 2018.

The money has resulted from a coffee morning held by one of the members, Freda Adams, and the open meeting in November.

The Alzheimer’s Society was chosen by the Club in recognition of the vital research undertaken, together with their efforts for improvement in care and help to support to those suffering with all forms of dementia. The club’s March meeting had seasonal demonstrations given by members.

The Club meets second Monday of the month at the Stephen Jones Hall, Haxey at 7.30pm. If you enjoy flowers, would like to join the fun and friendship found within the Club, members would love to see you there, where a warm welcome can be anticipated.