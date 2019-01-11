90s pop favourites B*Witched coming to Sheffield

90s pop favourites B*Witched are to come to Sheffield for a show that also promises mobility scooters, Coco Pops and pink unicorns.

The Irish girl band, who enjoyed a string of number one hits, will headline the Bongo’s Bingo show at the O2 Academy on March 16.

B*Witched are coming to Sheffield

The group, made up of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch as well as Lindsay Armaou, and Sinéad O'Carroll, first hit the charts in the late 90s, releasing two albums and eight singles, all of which made the UK Top 20.

Their first four singles, "C'est la Vie", "Rollercoaster", "To You I Belong" and "Blame It on the Weatherman", all reached number one in the UK Singles Chart.

But in 2002, having sold over 3 million albums worldwide, B*Witched were dropped by their record company leading to the group’s split.

However, they reformed in 2012 and have continued to enjoy success and have released new music since then.

The show on March 16 is being dubbed the ‘talk of the town’ and forms part of the regular Bongo’s Bingo nights at the Academy.

There will be two further nights ahead of the B*Witched concert on February 1 and 22.

Bongo’s Bingo is an insane mix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation and countless hands-in-the-air anthems each night.

A wildly diverse demographic flock to Bongo’s Bingo not just for a night of incredible fun, singalongs and false calls, but something much more - for escapism, for nostalgia, for dancing on tables and also the chance to win a pink unicorn amongst many other prizes, including mobility scooters, boxes of Coco Pops and life-size cardboard cut outs, to big cash prizes.

Tickets are now on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk