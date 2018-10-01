90s Britpop chart stars Space announce Doncaster pub gig

One of the biggest bands of the 90s Britpop scene are coming to Doncaster next year.

Indie rockers Space, who racked up a string of chart smashes at the height of their fame, will play at The Leopard next March.

The Liverpool-based band first came to prominence in the mid 90s with songs such as Female of The Species, Neighbourhood and The Ballad of Tom Jones.

The group also racked up successes with Me and You Versus The World and Avenging Angels as well as the top-selling album Spiders.

They disbanded in 2005 but reunited in 2011 and released their first album in a decade, Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab, in 2014.

The concert will take place on March 22 and tickets are available from the venue.

