Click through this article to see photos of people from or visiting Austerfield.

Who can you spot in this gallery of photos made up of people who once lived in a Doncaster village?

This Doncaster village is known for its natural beauty where environmental research is conducted at a large study centre– can you see anyone you know?

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 6:31 am

Many people have fond memories of visiting Austerfield on school trips as children.

Click through this article to see people who lived in or visited the village in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. New classroom

Coun Malcolm Glover opening the brand new classroom facility at the Austerfield Centre in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. Austerfield Manor

Chef Melvin Beniston and landlady Dawn Smith at the Austerfield Manor, 1996.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Tomothy Hart

Six year old Tomothy Hart admiring Christmas lights at Sweet Pea Corner, Austerfield. 1997.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

4. Country club

A dapper gentleman at the Austerfield golf and country club back in 1998.

Photo: Steve Taylor

