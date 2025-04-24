Photos: Eerie glimpse inside abandoned Doncaster cinema, frozen in time for 30 years

The ABC Cinema in Cleveland Street has lain silent since its closure in 1992.

Once, its auditoriums echoed to the sound of blockbuster movies and young moviegoers eagerly tucking into ice cream and Westler’s hot dogs.

But now the mammoth building is home to an infestation of pigeons, fading signs and decaying offices – although much of the building is still remarkably intact, with ice cream kiosks, toilets and even cinema screens still in place.

Urban explorer Bradley Marson has captured the fading interior of the cinema – latterly known as the Cannon Cinema – with a series of photos showing how it looks today.

Pictures include the cinema’s foyer, passing the old cash desk and concessions stand, before heading up the stairs to the cinema’s three screens.

While all the seats have been stripped from the auditoriums, some still have their screen in place – while other remnants of days gone by can be found among the debris.

Built by Associated British Cinemas as a replacement for their Picture House Cinema which had opened in 1914, it opened on 18 May 1967 with Omar Sharif in Doctor Zhivago.

Closed in January 1981 for conversion into a triple screen, it re-opened with seating in the three screens for 477, 201 and 135 respectively.

The Cannon Group took control in the mid-1980’s and it was re-named Cannon and it closed on 18 June 1992, screening its opening film Doctor Zhivago once more.

Photos: Bradley Marson

