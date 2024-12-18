Take a trip down memory lane with a visit to Doncaster at Christmas past.Take a trip down memory lane with a visit to Doncaster at Christmas past.
Photo gallery: Vintage pictures of Doncaster at Christmas in bygone days

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST
We all love a trip down memory lane in Doncaster – especially at Christmas – and we’ve dipped into our archives for a few vintage snaps of the city during the festive seasons of yesteryear.

From impressive displays in the Arndale and Frenchgate shopping centre to wintry scenes – and a long lost city store that was a toy heaven – see how many of these things and places you can recall as we step back in time in Doncaster.

A seasonal shopping scene in Baxtergate in the 1980s.

1. Looking back at Christmas in Doncaster

A seasonal shopping scene in Baxtergate in the 1980s. Photo: National World

Christmas decorations festooning the town centre.

2. Looking back at Christmas in Doncaster

Christmas decorations festooning the town centre. Photo: National World

Festive decorations at the fountains in the Frenchgate centre.

3. Looking back at Christmas in Doncaster

Festive decorations at the fountains in the Frenchgate centre. Photo: National World

A sparkling display back in Doncaster in the 2000s.

4. Looking back at Christmas in Doncaster

A sparkling display back in Doncaster in the 2000s. Photo: National World

