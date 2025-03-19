Bygone buses from Doncaster.placeholder image
Bygone buses from Doncaster.

Gallery: As buses back under public control, looking back at bygone Doncaster transport

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Mar 2025, 08:55 BST
With buses in South Yorkshire back under public control, we’ve delved into our archives of bygone bus travel in Doncaster and across the county – how many of these can you remember?

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said the move will improve bus travel across Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham and meansSouth Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority will set routes, timetables and fares across the region with bus services brought under one brand.

Take a look back to some of our memories of bygone travel.

Buses in a busy St Sepulchre Gate in the early 1980s.

Back in the 1980s, bus fares in South Yorkshire were as low as 2p per journey.

Fares were sometimes collected using a machine called Videmat, in which passengers inserted coins - and then received a ticket with the imprint of the coins used.

Sheffield famously used bendy buses in the 1980s.

