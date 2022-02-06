Can you spot yourself in this retro gallery of pictures taken at Doncaster landmark?

2. Fun in the sun

Taken in 2004 these children are enjoying ice cream in front of the hall on a hot Summer's day. Left to right: Marcus Charnock, aged 5 from Balby. Sarah Roche, aged 7 of Skellbrooke. Annabelle Owen, aged 7 from Sprotbrough. Lucy Charnock, aged 7 from Balby.

Photo: Steve Taylor