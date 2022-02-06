Youngsters made periscopes at the Hall. Natalie Bach, Kimberly Barsby, Melissa and Ben Murray.
Can you spot yourself in this retro gallery of pictures taken at Doncaster landmark?

Cusworth Hall is a grade I listed building which was built in the 18th century – the park and museum is much loved by history enthusiasts and dog walkers, can you see yourself in this collection of photos?

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 10:45 am

Popular for school trips and Summer picnics this Doncaster town icon has changed through the years with an addition of a cafe, restaurant, and even a microbrewery.

1. Field of Daffodils

Two visitors to the grounds in April 2006. At the time the girls were 15 - Jessica Barrowman and Zoe Morgan.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. Fun in the sun

Taken in 2004 these children are enjoying ice cream in front of the hall on a hot Summer's day. Left to right: Marcus Charnock, aged 5 from Balby. Sarah Roche, aged 7 of Skellbrooke. Annabelle Owen, aged 7 from Sprotbrough. Lucy Charnock, aged 7 from Balby.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. War reenactment

The Hall hosts a variety of events including war reenactments. This photo is from 2007. Showing Corporal Gerry Hughes.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. Buttercups

Sisters Charlotte and Katie Finch at the park in 2002 holding buttercups.

Photo: Steve Taylor

