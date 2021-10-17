Colouring fun at Doncaster central library, 1999. Charlotte Hicks, aged three from Kirk Sandall with friends Joe and Olivia.
Can you spot anyone you know in these retro photos taken in a Doncaster village in the 90s and noughties?

Browse through this collection of images showing people who lived in a Doncaster village decades ago and see if you recognise anyone.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 5:46 am

Kirk Sandall is a village in the East of Doncaster with a population of around 8,500.

Click through this article to see photographs of people who lived in the village in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Edgar Halstead

Edgar Halstead hanging one of his paintings up at an art fair in St Oswolds church, Kirk Sandall, 1999.

Photo: R Ingram

2. Liz Jeffress

Liz Jeffress from Kirk Sandall, speaking at the Community Forum in Stainforth, 1999.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Junior School

The Kirk Sandall Junior School's orchestra, 1999.

Photo: R Ingram

4. Jonathan Robinson

Learning math skills in 1999. Jonathan Robinson from Kirk Sandall. Aged six.

Photo: Steve Taylor

