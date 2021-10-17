Kirk Sandall is a village in the East of Doncaster with a population of around 8,500.

Click through this article to see photographs of people who lived in the village in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Edgar Halstead Edgar Halstead hanging one of his paintings up at an art fair in St Oswolds church, Kirk Sandall, 1999.

2. Liz Jeffress Liz Jeffress from Kirk Sandall, speaking at the Community Forum in Stainforth, 1999.

3. Junior School The Kirk Sandall Junior School's orchestra, 1999.

4. Jonathan Robinson Learning math skills in 1999. Jonathan Robinson from Kirk Sandall. Aged six.