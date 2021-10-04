Click through this article to see photos of construction workers, painters, and other workmen who worked in Doncaster in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Builder Builder Bill Stewart outside his new home which he was working on in 1999. His son Alistair and wife Vivviene also photographed. Photo: Chris Lawton Photo Sales

2. Mr Brew Ian Brew photographed outside the Trinity Academy in 2004. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

3. Green Flag The Green Flag Cal centre finished construction in 2002. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

4. Cusworth Hall Restoration at Cusworth Hall in 2006. Photo: Chris Lawton Photo Sales