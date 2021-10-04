Construction of the terminal building at Robin Hood Airport in 2004.
Are you one of the Doncaster workmen in our retro gallery of the 90s and noughties?

Take a look through these photos of Doncaster workmen to see if you recognise any of the electricians, builders or carpenters.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:01 am

Click through this article to see photos of construction workers, painters, and other workmen who worked in Doncaster in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Builder

Builder Bill Stewart outside his new home which he was working on in 1999. His son Alistair and wife Vivviene also photographed.

Photo: Chris Lawton

2. Mr Brew

Ian Brew photographed outside the Trinity Academy in 2004.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Green Flag

The Green Flag Cal centre finished construction in 2002.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. Cusworth Hall

Restoration at Cusworth Hall in 2006.

Photo: Chris Lawton

