Gatecrasher hosted the United Kingdoms largest single dance music event in history at Don Valley Stadium,
Gatecrasher hosted the United Kingdoms largest single dance music event in history at Don Valley Stadium,

Are you one of the clubbers in this gallery of pictures from Sheffield's epic Gatecrasher Millenium party?

The Millenium was the biggest New Year’s Eve party ever and the Gatecrasher party was no exception as 32,000 people flocked to the Don Valley Stadium to see in a new era.

By Lucy Ball
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:52 pm

With top DJs such as Judge Jules and Sonique performing to the crowds the atmosphere was electric but who can you recognise from our archive pics from over 20 years ago?

1. 4 - Wearing the merch

Millennium revellers at the Don Valley stadium for the Gatecrasher event with one wearing the branded 2000GC merchandise T-shirt

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales

2. 5 - Ready to rave

Chanelling the Altern-8 rave band with these costumes

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales

3. 2 - Grab the glowsticks

Gatecrashers was broadcast over Radio 1

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales

4. 7 - In the party mood

Sheffield lads, left to right, Mark Brumby, 28 from Sothall, Anthony Townsend , 30 , from Swallownest and from Handsworth 28-year-old Darren Sissons.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4