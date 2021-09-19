20 pictures taken in this Doncaster suburb in the early noughties - who do you recognise?

Balby is a suburb in Doncaster best known for it’s role in the TV show ‘Open all Hours.’

Click through this article to see photos of Balby from past decades.

1. Annie Bailey Annie Bailey, aged 79, with her dog Rebel who helped to save her life when she fell into the River Don in 2004. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

2. Paul and Jamie Clamp Paul (42) and Jamie Clamp (15) photographed in their home in Balby in 2004. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

3. David and Christine Sissions David and Christine Sissions outside of The Spinney Pub in Balby, 2004. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

4. Wells family The Wells family from Balby in 2004 when they unfortunately lost their pet dog named Buster. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales