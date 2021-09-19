Click through this article to see photos of Balby residents from the early 2000s.
Click through this article to see photos of Balby residents from the early 2000s.

20 pictures taken in this Doncaster suburb in the early noughties - who do you recognise?

Have a look through these photos of a popular Doncaster area and see if you can spot anyone you know from decades past.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 6:00 am

Balby is a suburb in Doncaster best known for it’s role in the TV show ‘Open all Hours.’

Click through this article to see photos of Balby from past decades.

If you want more retro you can read Halloween costumes from the past or Fun drinking photos that show bars in the early 2000s.

Follow us on Instagram here if you want to see more photos of Doncaster.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Annie Bailey

Annie Bailey, aged 79, with her dog Rebel who helped to save her life when she fell into the River Don in 2004.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

2. Paul and Jamie Clamp

Paul (42) and Jamie Clamp (15) photographed in their home in Balby in 2004.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

3. David and Christine Sissions

David and Christine Sissions outside of The Spinney Pub in Balby, 2004.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

4. Wells family

The Wells family from Balby in 2004 when they unfortunately lost their pet dog named Buster.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5