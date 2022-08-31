These are top things that Yorkshire gave the world

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view outside Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The first ever bottle bank in the UK was launched in Barnsley on August 14 1977. Six months later 500 tonnes of glass had been collected nationwide.

The world's first football club was Sheffield FC, formed on October 14 1857. They were formed as an offshoot of Sheffield United Cricket Club and are nicknamed the Blades due to Sheffield's history of cutlery production.

The team have played home games at Bramall Lane since their formation.

Sheffield United won the First Division in 1898 and the FA Cup in 1899, 1902, 1915 and 1925; they were First Division runners-up in 1897 and 1900 and reached the FA Cup final in 1901 and 1936.

The club was also a founder member of the Premier League in the 1992-93 season, during which they scored the first ever goal of the competition; Brian Deane was the first scorer in a 2–1 win at Bramall Lane against Manchester United. Sheffield United are one of only five sides to have won all four professional divisions of English football.

For most of the club's history, United have played in red and white striped shirts with black shorts.

Other sport stars from the county include Kevin Keegan. Born in Armthorpe, near Doncaster, Kevin attended St Peter's High School in Cantley and will to many be known as the Liverpool and England football player as well as manager for the magpies of Newcastle United and then England's lions in 1999.

Sarah Stevenson started training for taekwondo at the age of seven and later attended the Don Valley High School, Doncaster. She was a world champion in 2001 and won her country's first Olympic medal in taekwondo, a bronze, at the 2008 Games in Beijing, her third Olympic competition for Great Britain. She retired in 2013.

Stainless steel, which we now use every day, was discovered by Harry Brearley in Sheffield in 1913. Sheffield later became known as the city for stainless steel production.

Yorkshire has produced many famous and highly talented actors including Sean Bean who grew up in Sheffield and is a Blades fan. He was in Game of Thrones and famously supports Yorkshire Tea in a series of television advertisements.

The late actress Dame Diana Rigg was born on July 20, 1938 in Doncaster. Despite her formidable acting range which included small screen cinema and stage, she will always be remembered as Emma Peel in the Avengers and as a Bond girl, Tracy, in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Jeremy Clarkson was also born in Doncaster. He went to Repton school but didn't really pay attention and then got a job with a local newspaper.

The Chuckle Brothers – Paul Harman Elliott and the late Barry David Elliott – were born in Rotherham.

Chloe Wilburn from Doncaster made history when she became a Big Brother winner in 2016 and took home the biggest prize fund in the show's history.

They were best known for their BBC children's programme ChuckleVision and appeared in numerous pantomimes.

Roy Clarke, grew up in Doncaster and the writer made millions of people laugh with his comedy work Last of the Summer Wine, Keeping Up Appearances, Open All Hours and its sequel series, Still Open All Hours.

Many famous musicians hail from Yorkshire. Pulp, the Jarvis Cocker-fronted band, hail from Sheffield and the Arctic Monkeys formed in a Sheffield suburb called High Green.

Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal band Def Lep also hail from Sheffield. The Human League – best known for their No.1 hit Don't You Want Me – formed in Sheffield in the late 70s.

Singer Tony Christie was born in 1943 in Conisbrough and is best known for his recording of (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, a double UK chart success.

The Yorkshire pudding. Possibly more important than all of the above. The first recorded recipe was written in 1737, and this tasty combination of egg, flour and milk has since become a staple on Sunday dinner plates around the country.