Residents of flooded Doncaster village produce book of their nightmare year

Residents of Fishlake produced a book documenting the flood which devastated their community. Pic by mockups-design.com

In November 2019 the small Yorkshire village of Fishlake gained national notoriety as the River Don, swollen by unprecedented rainfall, overtopped and flooded a huge swathe of land including over 170 homes and businesses.

As a way of thanking the people and agencies who helped them, as well as raising funds for those worst affected, the people of Fishlake decided to document their experiences in the form of a book.

Created entirely by residents of varying ages and professions, with little or no experience or knowledge of producing a work of this magnitude, it is a measure of the resilience and tenacity of Fishlake folk that it was produced at all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book was created at the same time as those working on it navigated their way through the maze of insurance claims and juggled the often extensive repair work to their homes and business, as well as dealing with the impact of the first global pandemic in more than a century.

Resident Justin Smith tells in the book how 2019 was to prove to be an incredibly difficult and horrible year in his life. In a few short months following the break-up of his marriage and losing his job as a marketing director , he was devastated when his home was drenched in three feet of water.

He tells of the surreal moment he met HRH prince Charles, who had visited the village to offer support.

"So, it came to pass that on the 23 December 2019, I experienced one of the strangest moments of my life. I found myself standing in the empty shell of my living room explaining to our heir to the throne how, on that fateful night in November, my home was devastated by the floods. "

Justin said: “One of the residents Neil West who has his own design company had the idea of writing a book . We had a meeting in the village hall in February last year and from it there’s team of five of us have been working on it ever since.

“We’ve now got the finished printed version of the book.

“ I’m back out of work again having got to director level in my career the last two years have been awful.

“The book project has helped me enormously – it’s given me something to work on.

"We opened the boxes of the finished book on the Monday and the team are all extremely proud of what we have produced.”

With over 85 stories and articles presented alongside 350 photos this book tells the full story of the flood: the personal experiences of the residents and businesses affected, the reasons for the flooding, the contributions of those who came to their aid and the royal and political figures who visited.

the book launch event will be from 12 noon to 4pm on Sunday 19 September at St Cuthbert’s Church, Fishlake.